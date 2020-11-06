Halifax police investigate north end shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police were called to Halifax’s north end to respond to a weapons complaint shortly before midnight.

According to police, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a residence in the 3000 block of Albert Street.

Police have since cleared the scene and say no injuries were reported.

There are no suspects in custody at this time but police say there is no indication of any threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).