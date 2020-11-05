Hamilton dad plans to buy real estate with $500K lottery win

Send this page to someone via email

A father of two from Hamilton says he’ll be buying a small cottage with the $500,000 he won in the lottery.

Art Vandenhoek opted to take a lump-sum payout after winning second place with OLG’s Daily Grand in April.

The lottery typically awards $25,000 a year for life, but Vandenhoek decided to collect it all at once to pay off some bills and buy some real estate.

“I saw Daily Grand advertised as well, so I bought all three as Quick Picks,” said Vandenhoek who’s just an occasional Lotto 6/49 player.

“I feel very lucky and my family feels lucky too.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Esso station on Highway 6 near Safari Road in Flamborough.

