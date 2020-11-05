Menu

Fire

Halifax firefighters called to help after worker fell off wharf

By Karla Renic Global News
Halifax Fire responds to a scene on the waterfront after a construction worker fell into the water.
Halifax Fire responds to a scene on the waterfront after a construction worker fell into the water. Jesse Thomas / Global News

Firefighters were called to the Halifax waterfront after a person fell off a dock.

Halifax Fire and an ambulance responded to a scene near the downtown ferry terminal around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.

District chief Phil Thorburn told Global News a construction worker fell into the water while on the job.

Coworkers got him out of the water after which firefighters arrived and brought him to the EHS vehicle.

Thorburn said the man was conscious when taken to hospital and a shoulder injury is suspected.

