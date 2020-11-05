Halifax firefighters called to help after worker fell off wharf

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were called to the Halifax waterfront after a person fell off a dock.

Halifax Fire and an ambulance responded to a scene near the downtown ferry terminal around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.

District chief Phil Thorburn told Global News a construction worker fell into the water while on the job.

Coworkers got him out of the water after which firefighters arrived and brought him to the EHS vehicle.

Thorburn said the man was conscious when taken to hospital and a shoulder injury is suspected.

