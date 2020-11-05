Marmora man charged with 2 counts of break and enter: Central Hastings OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in connection to a break and enter in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake in mid-October.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 16, officers responded to a break and enter on Lakeshore Road in the Municipality of Marmora & Lake. OPP say the homeowner observed a suspicious vehicle enter his property.

A similar vehicle was observed attempting to avoid a RIDE check program and was subsequently stopped.

OPP said the vehicle was towed from the scene for various Highway Traffic Act offences. A subsequent search warrant was executed and variety of reported stolen items was recovered.

On Wednesday, OPP arrested Justin Lavecque, 28, of Marmora and Lake and charged with him two counts of break and enter dwelling house and one count each of possession of break and enter instruments, mischief, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft under $5,000, trespassing at night and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Thursday.

