Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Marmora man charged with 2 counts of break and enter: Central Hastings OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 4:53 pm
A Marmora area man faces break and enter charges following an incident in mid-October.
A Marmora area man faces break and enter charges following an incident in mid-October. File photo

An arrest has been made in connection to a break and enter in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake in mid-October.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 16, officers responded to a break and enter on Lakeshore Road in the Municipality of Marmora & Lake. OPP say the homeowner observed a suspicious vehicle enter his property.

A similar vehicle was observed attempting to avoid a RIDE check program and was subsequently stopped.

Read more: 4 arrested after drugs, ammo and replica firearm seized at Marmora residences: OPP

OPP said the vehicle was towed from the scene for various Highway Traffic Act offences. A subsequent search warrant was executed and variety of reported stolen items was recovered.

Trending Stories

On Wednesday, OPP arrested Justin Lavecque, 28, of Marmora and Lake and charged with him two counts of break and enter dwelling house and one count each of possession of break and enter instruments, mischief, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft under $5,000, trespassing at night and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Thursday.

Click to play video 'Man faces over 60 charges in GTA break-and-enters' Man faces over 60 charges in GTA break-and-enters
Man faces over 60 charges in GTA break-and-enters – Oct 15, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceBreak And EnterCentral Hastings OPPMarmoraMarmora And Lakebreak and enter arrest
Flyers
More weekly flyers