Little and Big Tancook Islands to get new $10M car ferry

The Nova Scotia government announced on Wednesday a new car ferry will be constructed for a route to Little and Big Tancook Islands.

“The new vessel will provide shorter, more frequent trips and allow transport trucks and emergency response vehicles to access the islands,” read a news release.

The ferry will be able to hold 18 cars, replacing the current foot passenger-only ferry that is 38 years old.

“The new ferry will help ensure a safe and reliable service to residents and visitors of Tancook Islands,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines in the release.

Around 200 people live on the islands year-round.

Hines said in the release it will also improve access to essential services and open up new economic and tourism opportunities.

The ferry landing will move to Blandford in Lunenburg County. The news release says Chester, which hosts the current ferry landing, is not able to accommodate an 18-car ferry.

The slight route change will drop the trip length to 30 minutes, down from 50.

Jason Keddy, Captain of the Tancook Islands ferry, said in the release that the project shows commitment to rural Nova Scotia.

“It means a safe, reliable service for the residents of these islands and makes living here more attractive to future residents, ensuring the viability of these Islands for years to come,” Keddy said.

The release says the cost of the new ferry is split between the province and the federal government, with each side pitching in $4.9 million.

It’s construction is set to begin this winter and is expected to be completed in Spring of 2022.

The Tancook ferry is one of three in Nova Scotia that are being replaced, others including the Country Harbour ferry in Guysborough County and the Little Narrows ferry in Victoria County.

