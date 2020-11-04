Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

U.S. Postal Service says it’s finished ballot sweeps required by judge

By Staff Reuters
Click to play video 'U.S. election: Biden says he believes he’s ‘on track to win,’ citing mail-in ballots' U.S. election: Biden says he believes he’s ‘on track to win,’ citing mail-in ballots
WATCH: Biden says he believes he’s 'on track to win,' citing mail-in ballots.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) completed required sweeps of mail processing facilities late Tuesday in about a dozen states after it had earlier said it could not meet an afternoon deadline to complete the checks, a spokesman for the agency said.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday had ordered the sweep in response to lawsuits by groups including Vote Forward, the NAACP, and Latino community advocates.

Read more: USPS fails to meet court deadline to sweep for remaining mail-in election ballots

Sullivan is holding a 12 p.m. status conference on the lawsuits.

Trending Stories

USPS data showed as of Sunday about 300,000 ballots that were received for mail processing did not have scans confirming their delivery to election authorities.

Click to play video 'US election: Pennsylvania officials say mail ballots counted nearing 50 per cent' US election: Pennsylvania officials say mail ballots counted nearing 50 per cent
US election: Pennsylvania officials say mail ballots counted nearing 50 per cent
Advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
Donald TrumpJoe BidenUs Electionus election 2020US election resultsUS Postal ServiceUS postal service electionus postal service ballots
Flyers
More weekly flyers