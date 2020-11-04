Kingston council votes to support ranked balloting

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston city council has approved a motion to reaffirm council’s commitment to ranked ballots.

In late October, the Ontario government introduced a bill that would prevent municipalities from using ranked ballots in the next civic election.

Kingston is one of the handful of Ontario cities planning to adopt the new voting system in 2022.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Coun. Robert Kiley presented a petition circulating around Kingston to support ranked balloting, as well as a motion of his own, that would use the Association of Municipalities of Ontario to call on Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark to allow municipalities to elect leaders how they choose.

Kiley’s motion passed 12 to 1 at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Speaking in his home riding in Brockville Tuesday, Clark repeated the government line — that there’s nothing wrong with the current voting system and keeping it will ensure consistency in local, provincial and federal elections.