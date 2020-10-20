Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Ontario government moves to scrap ranked ballots in municipal elections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2020 7:27 pm
File photo of Queen's Park in Toronto.
File photo of Queen's Park in Toronto. Briana Carnegie / AM640 / Global News Toronto

TORONTO – The Ontario government has introduced a bill that would prevent municipalities from using ranked ballots in the next civic election.

A spokesman for Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark says municipalities should not “experiment” with changes to municipal votes during the pandemic.

The government says this measure will keep the electoral process consistent across municipal, provincial and federal elections.

Trending Stories

Ontario government extends COVID-19 pandemic orders until Nov. 21

Toronto had contemplated introducing a ranked ballot system for its 2022 municipal election.

Mayor John Tory’s office could not immediately be reached for comment on the proposed legislation.

The change was part of a bill introduced in the Ontario legislature which largely focuses on measures to provide liability protection from COVID-19 exposure to workers, businesses and charities.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioOntario politicsOntario governmentFord governmentMunicipal Politicsqueen's parkRanked BallotOntario ranked ballots
