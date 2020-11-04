Fatal crash closes Highway 3 south of Medicine Hat

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a deadly collision south of Medicine Hat has closed Highway 3 near Range Road 63.

“The highway is not passable due to the investigation,” a Wednesday morning news release stated.

Redcliff RCMP, Cypress County Fire and Volker Stevin are on scene.

It’s not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how many people were killed.

Medicine Hat is located about 300 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

More to come…

