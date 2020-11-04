Breast density information now included in mammogram reports in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

The province of New Brunswick announced Wednesday that a new provincewide initiative ensures that breast density results are going to be included in mammography reports and in the letters sent to women following routine screening.

Breast cancer screening services have been interrupted due to COVID-19 but are gradually beginning to resume across the province.

The province said that from now on women will start receiving letters with results that will include their breast density information and evidence-based communication and education material.

“Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among New Brunswick women and is one of the leading causes of cancer-related death,” Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said in a press release. “Sharing breast density results with women will better inform and support them in monitoring their breast health.”

According to the province, women with high breast density have an increased risk of developing breast cancer.

“Regular breast cancer screening can reduce breast cancer mortality rates by detecting tumors early. Adopting a streamlined approach to the reporting of breast density will further enhance the New Brunswick Breast Cancer Screening Program,” Dr. Eshwar Kumar, New Brunswick Cancer Network medical officer, said in a press release.

“Screening mammography is the most useful technique for early breast cancer detection in women with no symptoms.”

The New Brunswick Breast Cancer Screening Program encourages women between 50 and 74 to be screened every two years at one of the 14 screening mammography sites across the province.

Women who are between these ages and who have no signs, symptoms or previous diagnosis of breast cancer can self-refer to breast cancer screening by contacting one of the screening sites.