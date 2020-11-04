Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Driver dies after collision in North London

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Two people are in hospital after an early morning collision on Elginfield Rd in North London
One person has died after an early morning collision on Elginfield Road in North London. Via OPP_WR Twitter

The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision on Elginfield Road in North London Wednesday morning has since died in hospital.

Middlesex Ontario Provincial Police Const. Kevin Howe said police were notified about the collision around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and located an SUV and passenger vehicle with serious damage.

“Two parties have been transported to the hospital, one with minor injuries,” Howe said.


He said details on the condition of the individual who was in an SUV are not known at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Several people injured after car strikes house in northwest London

OPP report that the passenger in the SUV was alert and conscious before being transported to the hospital and that it was the driver of one of the vehicles who later died in hospital as a result of the collision.

Trending Stories

Elginfield Road between Highbury Avenue and Stonehouse Line is closed while OPP investigate.

OPP are advising drivers to expect delays in the area as a result of the closure.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time, and Howe said more updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceHospitalCar crashmiddlesex oppmiddlesex county oppelginfield roadKevin HoweElginfield Road crashNorth London Crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers