Driver dies after collision in North London

The driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision on Elginfield Road in North London Wednesday morning has since died in hospital.

Middlesex Ontario Provincial Police Const. Kevin Howe said police were notified about the collision around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and located an SUV and passenger vehicle with serious damage.

“Two parties have been transported to the hospital, one with minor injuries,” Howe said.

-UPDATE- #MiddlesexOPP have confirmed that one driver has since died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. The roadway will be closed for the next several hours as the investigation continues. A second driver sustained minor injuries. — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 4, 2020



He said details on the condition of the individual who was in an SUV are not known at this time.

OPP report that the passenger in the SUV was alert and conscious before being transported to the hospital and that it was the driver of one of the vehicles who later died in hospital as a result of the collision.

Elginfield Road between Highbury Avenue and Stonehouse Line is closed while OPP investigate.

OPP are advising drivers to expect delays in the area as a result of the closure.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time, and Howe said more updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.