Ohio election results: Real-time results from U.S. election

Send this page to someone via email

Election Day arrived in the United States and millions of voters braved coronavirus fears and long lines Tuesday to choose between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Ohio polls officially closed at 7:30 p.m. ET, but anyone in line by that cut-off was still allowed to vote.

Results are starting to pour in and as the count continues, the chart above will change to show the latest results.

With 18 electoral votes, both Republicans and Democrats will be watching Ohio, which has a long history of picking the winning presidential candidate.

Ohioans have voted for the winner going back to 1964 and no Republican has ever won the presidency without taking the Buckeye state.

Story continues below advertisement

More recently, they picked Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, before shifting their vote to Donald Trump in 2016.