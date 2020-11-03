‘Murder hornet’ spotted in Abbotsford, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Beekeepers and residents in Abbotsford, B.C. are being asked to keep an eye out for so-called “murder hornets” — a nickname for what’s otherwise known as Asian giant hornets —after one of the insects was spotted in the area on Monday.

Asian giant hornet activity declines rapidly amid colder weather, according to a statement from B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture, but one of them was discovered in the 7000-block of Bradner Road.

Asian giant hornets are known to prey on honeybees and destroy their hives.

The insects, formally known as Vespa mandarinia but sometimes called “murder hornets,” can be deadly to humans, despite not being generally interested in them or animals.

Experts say 10 or more stings can cause a toxic or allergic reaction that could prove fatal if not addressed immediately.

Earlier this month, an Asian giant hornet nest was discovered in Blaine, Wash., just a few kilometres south of the U.S.-Canada border.

The hornets, which can measure up to five centimetres in size, were first spotted in B.C. last September when a nest was found and destroyed on Vancouver Island.

Single hornets were discovered in White Rock and Langley in 2019, and on 0 Avenue in Langley earlier this year, according to the ministry, although a murder hornet nest has never been found in the Fraser Valley or Lower Mainland.

Anyone who sees one of the insects is urged to immediately contact the Invasive Species Council of B.C. at 1-888-933-3722.

— With files from Simon Little and Sean Boynton