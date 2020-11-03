Kingston Junior Ice Wolves say every practice is meaningful

Send this page to someone via email

The Provincial Junior Women’s Hockey League remains in a holding pattern because of COVID-19.

Established in 2004, it is considered to be the highest level of junior women’s amateur ice hockey in Ontario and is sanctioned by Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association.

The Kingston Ice Wolves continue to practise hard in hopes of playing some meaningful games in the very near future.

“It’s still a wait and see situation,” said Ice Wolves head coach Troy Sweet.

The Belleville native is hoping the girls can play a shortened season starting in 2021.

In the meantime, the women continue to practise at least three or four times a week in Napanee and the Kingston Invista Centre.

“Every practice is meaningful,” said Zoe Uens.

The third-year defenceman from Belleville says they need to be ready when the league decides to drop the puck on a new season.

“We’re super competitive, so we’ll be ready,” continued Uens, who has made a commitment in 2022 to play for Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn.

“The situation we face is really hard mentally,” added Uens.

“Our practices are so up-tempo and competitive. Everybody wants to get better and we’re all supporting each other during this trying time.”

Ashlyn Garnett admits it’s hard to stay motivated but it’s still important to practise hard.

“Practice makes perfect,” says the 17-year-old Garnett.

The rookie forward from Halifax, N.S. says her new family in Kingston has helped her get through some tough times.

“The girls are so supportive,” added Garnett, who’s accepted a scholarship next year at Providence College in Rhode Island.

“I miss home but I love the girls here in Kingston. I have an amazing billet family and coach Sweet has been simply awesome. I just hope we can start playing some games and get the season underway.”

