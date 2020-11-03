Menu

Canada

Veterans can now park for free in Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 4:13 pm
Click to play video 'Veterans will be granted free parking year round in Vancouver' Veterans will be granted free parking year round in Vancouver
Vancouver City Council has voted to allow veterans free year round parking in the city. The decision comes after a recent report from staff raised a lot of questions after it recommended against the idea, and against the wishes of council. Jordan Armstrong reports.

Starting today, veterans will now be able to park for free in the City of Vancouver as part of a year-long pilot project.

Announced Tuesday, city council approved the change to the bylaw that will now give veterans free parking anywhere in the city, still obeying the posted time limits.

Previously, holders of veterans plates were allowed to park for free in the week leading up to Remembrance Day.

Vancouver Coun. Melissa De Genova first brought the motion to give veterans free parking all year round in November 2019, but a report from the general manager of engineering services recommended cutting back free parking for veterans or serving CAF personnel to just Nov. 11.

Click to play video 'City of Vancouver recommends against free year round parking for veterans' City of Vancouver recommends against free year round parking for veterans
City of Vancouver recommends against free year round parking for veterans

Read more: ‘Bloody nonsense’: Vancouver staff recommend no free year-round parking for veterans

Lt.-Col. Archie Steacy from the Billy Bishop/Kerrisdale Legion called the recommendation not to move forward with free year-round veteran parking “absolute bloody nonsense.”

Staff will now monitor the pilot project and report back to the council in the fall of 2021.

