COVID-19 outbreak at Siksika First Nation closes schools, daycare, homeless shelter

Siksika First Nation has closed its schools, homeless shelter and daycare amid an outbreak of COVID-19 that has seen the total number of cases spike over the past few days.

On Tuesday, the first nation reported a total of 14 active COVID-19 cases being managed by Siksika Health, compared to just two on Saturday.

Oki Siksika, there has been one confirmed COVID-19 case on reserve since last night's update. From October 27 to November 2, the CRU has conducted 87 COVID-19 Home Tests, 363 CRU Drive Thru Tests, and 66 worksite tests. pic.twitter.com/aXPBdPlcET — Siksika Nation (@Siksika_Nation) November 3, 2020

The outbreak has caused the temporary closure or shutdown of several facilities.

Siksika Daycare Centre temporarily closed

To help curb the spread of COVID-19, Siksika Family Services Corporation (SFSC) announced on Tuesday it closed the Siksika Daycare Centre from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6.

According to a release, the daycare is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Nov. 9.

“The Siksika Daycare staff have already initiated cleaning protocols and will reopen when it’s deemed safe to do so under the direction of the Siksika Family Services Management,” the release stated.

Siksika Family Services Corporation (SFSC), will be temporarily closing the Siksika Daycare Center from November 3-6, 2020 due to COVID-19 risk. pic.twitter.com/I2BdfyprPB — Siksika Nation (@Siksika_Nation) November 3, 2020

Siksika Shelter Centre temporarily closes its doors

The spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases at Siksika First Nation has also prompted the SFSC to temporarily shut down its homeless shelter, the Siksika Shelter Centre, which will be closed Nov. 3 and 4.

In a release, the SFSC said staff are in the process of cleaning the shelter and will reopen it when it’s deemed safe to do so.

“Siksika Health Services is working diligently to contain further spread and to support all families who are affected by COVID-19,” the release stated.

Siksika Family Services Corporation (SFSC), will be temporarily closing the Siksika Shelter Center November 3-4, due to COVID-19 risk. pic.twitter.com/4nuV8TSVyX — Siksika Nation (@Siksika_Nation) November 3, 2020

Siksika Board of Education Schools closed this week

Officials announced on Tuesday that all Siksika Board of Education schools would be closed for the remainder of the week due to increased risk of transmission of COVID-19.

Operations and maintenance staff will conduct a “thorough deep cleaning and sanitization while the schools are vacant,” a release stated.

The schools included in the closure are Chief Old Sun School, Chief Crowfoot School, Siksika Outreach and Siksika Nation High School.

Siksika Elders Lodge no longer accepting visitors

The Siksika Elders Lodge announced on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending visits from the public.

“Siksika Elders Lodge staff continue to ensure that the residents’ comfort and safety are prioritized during this recent COVID-19 outbreak,” a release stated. “There has been no contact with positive individuals at the Elder’s Lodge.”

Officials said access to the facility and the ground is being strictly controlled by lodge management and is limited to resident, staff and essential health care providers.

How to seek help if you live in Siksika First Nation

COVID-19 testing in Siksika is available via drive-thru between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily, or by calling the COVID-19 Response Unit (CRU) at 403-734-5688 seven days a week.

Anyone dealing with emotional stress or anxiety can call 403-734-5660 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday – Friday to confidentially speak with a Siksika Health Services mental health therapist.

– With files from Jill Croteau