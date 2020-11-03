Menu

Money

O’Toole calls on CRA to pause small business audits due to COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2020 10:42 am
Click to play video 'Feds unveil new commercial rent relief subsidy' Feds unveil new commercial rent relief subsidy
Ottawa has unveiled the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS), a rent relief program for small businesses to replace the often criticized Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance. David Akin explains how CERS is supposedly an improvement, who's eligible for it, and how the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) is expanding.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is calling for the Liberals to put a pause on federal audits of small businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

He says too many small and medium-sized businesses are struggling to survive during the pandemic, and have been hit by what he calls unfair audit requests from the Canada Revenue Agency.

O’Toole says his party will use its time on the House of Commons agenda today to also propose changes to the federal wage subsidy and commercial rent-relief programs.

Trending Stories

The Liberals tabled a bill yesterday that would extend the federal wage subsidy and stop a previously planned slide in the value of payments.

The bill also creates a new commercial rent-relief program to provide aid directly to businesses after the Liberals’ last version relied on landlords to apply for help, which they didn’t do in great numbers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to talk about the legislation later this morning.

