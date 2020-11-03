O’Toole calls on CRA to pause small business audits due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is calling for the Liberals to put a pause on federal audits of small businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

He says too many small and medium-sized businesses are struggling to survive during the pandemic, and have been hit by what he calls unfair audit requests from the Canada Revenue Agency.

READ MORE: Peter MacKay says he will not run in next federal election after losing CPC leadership race

O’Toole says his party will use its time on the House of Commons agenda today to also propose changes to the federal wage subsidy and commercial rent-relief programs.

The Liberals tabled a bill yesterday that would extend the federal wage subsidy and stop a previously planned slide in the value of payments.

READ MORE: Trudeau government tables rent-relief bill that sidesteps landlords

The bill also creates a new commercial rent-relief program to provide aid directly to businesses after the Liberals’ last version relied on landlords to apply for help, which they didn’t do in great numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to talk about the legislation later this morning.