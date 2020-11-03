Mother Nature pulls out spectacular southern Manitoba sunset

Send this page to someone via email

Given the fact there has been little but bad and discouraging news lately, Mother Nature obviously decided to remind Manitobans that there is still beauty on Earth.

On Monday evening, she decided to put on a light show in and around Winnipeg that was Instagramed, Facebooked and Snapchatted around the globe.

It delighted many, and it delighted us, so here’s a roundup of some of the gorgeous photos if you missed it.

With all the COVID-19 craziness, thankful for the 11 C bike ride and beautiful #Manitoba #sunset pic.twitter.com/FN0oFjQOve — Megan Maxwell (@coachmegjade) November 2, 2020

A beautiful sunset over downtown Winnipeg provides a small break in these trying times.#Winnipeg #WeCanDoThis #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KUZewSYj0k — R (@CamguyRand) November 2, 2020

The beauty of a Winnipeg sunset pic.twitter.com/AclEAu834E — Geoff Brookes (@justwokeupjava) November 2, 2020

The prairies put on an incredible display of colours at sunset tonight! Here is a couple from Manitoba! Including what looked like a tiny horizontal funnel!

Love these fall sunsets! ❤ pic.twitter.com/TO9V6Iu84a — Shannon Bileski☈ (@shannbil) November 3, 2020

And in a quick encore, there was a pretty nice sunrise Tuesday morning to boot.

Beautiful #Manitoba #sunrise this morning after last nights beautiful sunset 🌅 pic.twitter.com/umM6w05irj — MB Real Estate Girl (@sarahparent_) November 3, 2020

