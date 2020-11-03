Mother Nature pulls out spectacular southern Manitoba sunset

Given the fact there has been little but bad and discouraging news lately, Mother Nature obviously decided to remind Manitobans that there is still beauty on Earth.
On Monday evening, she decided to put on a light show in and around Winnipeg that was Instagramed, Facebooked and Snapchatted around the globe.
It delighted many, and it delighted us, so here’s a roundup of some of the gorgeous photos if you missed it.
And in a quick encore, there was a pretty nice sunrise Tuesday morning to boot.
Trending Stories
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments