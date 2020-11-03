Menu

Environment

Mother Nature pulls out spectacular southern Manitoba sunset

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 10:23 am
Manitoba's sunset on Monday was nothing short of stunning.
Manitoba's sunset on Monday was nothing short of stunning. patriciagarrod2/Twitter

Given the fact there has been little but bad and discouraging news lately, Mother Nature obviously decided to remind Manitobans that there is still beauty on Earth.

On Monday evening, she decided to put on a light show in and around Winnipeg that was Instagramed, Facebooked and Snapchatted around the globe.

It delighted many, and it delighted us, so here’s a roundup of some of the gorgeous photos if you missed it.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

And in a quick encore, there was a pretty nice sunrise Tuesday morning to boot.

Manitoba weatherMBstormWinnipeg stormSunsetmanitoba sunsetwinnipeg sunrisewinnipeg sunset
