‘All of Quebec is in mourning’: Online registry of condolences launched for victims of sword attack

A registry has been launched online for those wishing to offer their condolences and write messages of support after two people were killed in an attack on Halloween night in Quebec City.

The provincial government is encouraging citizens to offer their sympathies to the families and loved ones of Suzanne Clermont and François Duchesne.

Premier François Legault said in a statement Tuesday that “all of Quebec is in mourning.”

“May our thoughts comfort them and express our solidarity in the face of this tragedy,” he said.

The deadly sword attack unfolded during the night on Saturday and led to a three-hour manhunt in the province’s capital. Clermont and Duchesne died after crossing paths with their attacker, while five others were injured.

A 24-year-old man who police say drove from the north shore of Montreal to Quebec City has been arrested. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder.

The deaths of Clermont and Duchesne have seen an outpouring of grief in the city.

Throngs of people gathered outside Clermont’s home in old Quebec on Monday evening to lay flowers and light candles in her memory. A heavy police presence surrounded the crowd, where her son-in-law delivered a message of peace and love.

An evening vigil for Duchesne is planned for Tuesday night.

— With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez and The Canadian Press