Bogus $100 bills circulating in Peterborough and area, police warn

Police in Peterborough are warning the public about reports of counterfeit $100 banknotes in the area.

The Peterborough Police Service said Tuesday that over the past few weeks there have been reports of the fake bills circulating in the city and area.

Police did not state where the bills were located but advise businesses to ensure their employees are familiar with the handling of banknotes.

In September, police reported on a fake $100 bill used at a Tim Hortons in the city.

All counterfeit banknotes should be reported to police.

For more information on counterfeit prevention, police ask people to visit the Bank of Canada website.

