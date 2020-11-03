Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Commentary

Scott Thompson: At long last, the 2020 U.S. election campaign is almost over

By Scott Thompson 900 CHML
Click to play video 'What to expect ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. election' What to expect ahead of Tuesday’s U.S. election
WATCH: (Nov. 2, 2020) MRU political science professor Duane Bratt joins Global News Morning Calgary via Skype to discuss what we can expect to see in the final days leading up to the Nov.3 U.S. election.

Today, Nov. 3, marks the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

I can’t remember an election south of the border that has garnered as much attention in Canada as this one — or come to think about it, around the world.

This election is less about policy and more about personality, though, and unfortunately, it’s the president who made it that way with his divisive management style.

Either you’re in or out — there’s no middle ground.

Read more: Here is where Trump, Biden stand in the polls 1 day before U.S. election

The issues have taken a back seat to the polar opposite personalities of the candidates, shifting the question to which person you want representing your core values.

Story continues below advertisement

To me, this is about Americans finding their moral compass, rather than building infrastructure or fighting climate change. The team politics can resume in the next election.

Click to play video 'Preparations already underway to challenge U.S. election results' Preparations already underway to challenge U.S. election results

Every day we have heard from Donald Trump via Twitter as we watched him meander from one crisis to another.

Trending Stories

You have to wonder if Americans are as fatigued by their president as they are by a global pandemic, and if maybe they just want some sanity.

In the end, you have to unite a nation for that nation to succeed. But that’s tough when the mantra is more, “eat or be eaten.”

Read more: Betting on the U.S. election: How online gamblers are stacking the odds

Before election day, no one was sure how long it would take to get the results. Like COVID-19, this election seems like it could go on forever.

Story continues below advertisement

But in the end, a vaccination will come for both — whether in the form of a vote or a vaccine.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Donald TrumpWhite HouseJoe BidenUs ElectionU.S. electioncommentaryRepublican PartyDemocratic Party2020 U.S. ElectionUnited States election2020 United States election
Flyers
More weekly flyers