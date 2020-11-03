Scott Thompson: At long last, the 2020 U.S. election campaign is almost over

Send this page to someone via email

Today, Nov. 3, marks the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

I can’t remember an election south of the border that has garnered as much attention in Canada as this one — or come to think about it, around the world.

This election is less about policy and more about personality, though, and unfortunately, it’s the president who made it that way with his divisive management style.

Either you’re in or out — there’s no middle ground.

The issues have taken a back seat to the polar opposite personalities of the candidates, shifting the question to which person you want representing your core values.

To me, this is about Americans finding their moral compass, rather than building infrastructure or fighting climate change. The team politics can resume in the next election.

Every day we have heard from Donald Trump via Twitter as we watched him meander from one crisis to another.

You have to wonder if Americans are as fatigued by their president as they are by a global pandemic, and if maybe they just want some sanity.

In the end, you have to unite a nation for that nation to succeed. But that’s tough when the mantra is more, “eat or be eaten.”

Before election day, no one was sure how long it would take to get the results. Like COVID-19, this election seems like it could go on forever.

But in the end, a vaccination will come for both — whether in the form of a vote or a vaccine.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

