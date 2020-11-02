62 central Ontario residents await $1M lottery win verification: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A group of 62 people from central Ontario is one step closer to claiming a $1 million lottery win.

According to the OLG, the group won a $1 million Maxmillion from the Lotto Max draw on March 31. They also won $20 on another selection ticket, bringing their total winnings to $1,000,020.

If divided evenly among 62, that would be approximately $16,129.35 for each person.

The OLG says one in the group — Karen Sullivan of Ennismore — is an employee at an authorized OLG retailer. As a result, the prize falls within OLG’s definition of an Insider Win.

“Karen did not purchase or validate the ticket at her place of employment,” the OLG stated Monday.

As of Nov. 2, the claimants have completed the first step of a two-step Insider Win process, which included enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim. To complete the prize claim, the prize will be held for a 30-day waiting period as part of OLG’s Insider Win process, in order for OLG to publicize the win.

If there are no additional claims on this prize it will be paid to the claimants on Dec. 1, the OLG said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on King Street in Lindsay.

On Monday, the OLG revealed the group of 62 but did not state what their connection might be:

Peterborough: John Anderson, Mark Canning, Jody Henwood, Thomas Linton, Kenny McGillvray, Grant Muller, Michael O’Brien, Donna Reid, Nathan Renwick, Shawn Riel, Kellie Scott and Steve Sipila

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Lindsay: Barrie Mottram, Christopher Dunn, Dianne Anderson, David Hann Jenna Jones, John Quade, John Turner (Lindsay), Joseph Clifford, Kenneth Draper, Linda Staples, Mark Campbell, Mark Field, Mark Liznick, Mark Rodd, Michael Fraser, Nicole Clifford, Rashad Bacchus, Robert White and Sean Dunn

Omemee: Chadwick Chambo, Justin Mark, Kevin Cook, Michael Bodnar, Michael Young and Victoria Warburton

Burnt River: Sherry Gidge and Hugh MacDonald

Dunsford: Kerry Burrage and William Johnston

Oakwood: Currie Matthews

Cameron: Robert Kerr (Cameron)

Little Britain: Ryan Gilchrist

Bethany: Stephen Handley (Bethany

Peterborough County: James Hendry (Lakefield), John Kelly (Ennismore) and Karen Sullivan (Ennismore)

Durham:

Bowmanville: Amanda Morgan, Charles MacDonald, Carrie O’Sullivan, Guy Cooney, Jason Phillips and William Lacey

Whitby: Michael Carroll and Michael Hottinger

Oshawa: Blair Hyland

Newcastle: Derrick Hart

Courtice: Douglas Wright

Burketon: Filippo Palumbo

GTA: Linda Dooley (Orillia) and Matthew Hammer (Petersburg)

