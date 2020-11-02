Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 men charged after Halloween robbery at Ottawa LRT station: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 2:15 pm
Two men have been charged in relation to a Halloween night robbery at an Ottawa LRT station.
Two men have been charged in relation to a Halloween night robbery at an Ottawa LRT station. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

OC Transpo special constables and Ottawa police worked together to arrest two men accused of an attempted robbery at the Pimisi light-rail transit station on Halloween night.

Ottawa police say officers were called to a possible robbery at the Pimisi LRT station on Booth Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Saturday night.

Police say two men approached a man in his 40s waiting inside the main level of the station.

Read more: Alleged impaired driver sent to hospital after Russell OPP altercation; SIU to investigate

The two suspects asked the man for personal items, and when he refused, police say the men pushed him to the ground and put a knife against his throat.

Trending Stories

Two OC Transpo special constables heard this commotion and arrested one of the suspects, with Ottawa police locating and arresting the second suspect nearby.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa police have charged 40-year-old Robby Chiasson with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon and breach of probation. Christopher Forget, 27, faces the same charges as well as two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Click to play video 'Suspect charged after 2 killed, 5 injured in Quebec City Halloween stabbings: police' Suspect charged after 2 killed, 5 injured in Quebec City Halloween stabbings: police
Suspect charged after 2 killed, 5 injured in Quebec City Halloween stabbings: police
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeOTtawa LRTOttawa robberyPimisiPimisi LRT
Flyers
More weekly flyers