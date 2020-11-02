2 men charged after Halloween robbery at Ottawa LRT station: police

Send this page to someone via email

OC Transpo special constables and Ottawa police worked together to arrest two men accused of an attempted robbery at the Pimisi light-rail transit station on Halloween night.

Ottawa police say officers were called to a possible robbery at the Pimisi LRT station on Booth Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Saturday night.

Police say two men approached a man in his 40s waiting inside the main level of the station.

The two suspects asked the man for personal items, and when he refused, police say the men pushed him to the ground and put a knife against his throat.

Two OC Transpo special constables heard this commotion and arrested one of the suspects, with Ottawa police locating and arresting the second suspect nearby.

Ottawa police have charged 40-year-old Robby Chiasson with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon and breach of probation. Christopher Forget, 27, faces the same charges as well as two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

