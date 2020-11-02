Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub permanent location now open

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s new Integrated Care Hub for the homeless population opened its doors over the weekend.

After months of preparation, the facility at 661 Montreal St. will be a permanent full-service hub for homeless people.

Since July, Artillery Park has been home to hundreds of people, including many who were camped out at Belle Park over the summer months.

Artillery Park has been a temporary solution for a much larger issue that many in the city of Kingston are facing.

According to HARS Kingston, which operates the care hub along with Street Health, about 250 people a day used the Artillery Park location while it was open.

The new permanent hub will offer a meal program, counselling, crisis support, a safe consumption site and a nurse.

Officials say the facility has 23 beds or rest pods for those looking for a safe space to sleep.