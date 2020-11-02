Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub permanent location now open

By Staff Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 12:52 pm
Kingston's Integrated Care Hub for local homeless populations settled into its permanent home over the weekend.
Kingston's Integrated Care Hub for local homeless populations settled into its permanent home over the weekend. Global News

Kingston’s new Integrated Care Hub for the homeless population opened its doors over the weekend.

After months of preparation, the facility at 661 Montreal St. will be a permanent full-service hub for homeless people.

Since July, Artillery Park has been home to hundreds of people, including many who were camped out at Belle Park over the summer months.

Read more: Former Belle Park campers speak out after forced to leave

Artillery Park has been a temporary solution for a much larger issue that many in the city of Kingston are facing.

Trending Stories

According to HARS Kingston, which operates the care hub along with Street Health, about 250 people a day used the Artillery Park location while it was open.

Story continues below advertisement

The new permanent hub will offer a meal program, counselling, crisis support, a safe consumption site and a nurse.

Officials say the facility has 23 beds or rest pods for those looking for a safe space to sleep.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomelessnessStreet HealthHARSmontreal street kingstonkingston montreal streetIntegrated care hub KingstonIntergrated care hubKingston hubKingston integrated care
Flyers
More weekly flyers