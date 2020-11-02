Peterborough woman charged with domestic assault with a weapon: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough woman is facing an assault with a weapon charge following a domestic incident early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 a.m. the 46-year-old woman and her partner, a 51-year-old man, got into a verbal argument at their home.

It’s alleged during the argument the woman injured the man with a pair of scissors.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics and treated for minor injuries and released, police said.

The woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim, police said Monday.