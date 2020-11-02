Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough woman charged with domestic assault with a weapon: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 11:23 am
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough woman was arrested following a domestic incident. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough woman is facing an assault with a weapon charge following a domestic incident early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 a.m. the 46-year-old woman and her partner, a 51-year-old man, got into a verbal argument at their home.

It’s alleged during the argument the woman injured the man with a pair of scissors.

Read more: Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics and treated for minor injuries and released, police said.

Trending Stories

The woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim, police said Monday.

Click to play video 'Halifax man shares video of his alleged assault by man he reported for domestic abuse' Halifax man shares video of his alleged assault by man he reported for domestic abuse
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Domestic ViolencePeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceDomestic Assaultdomestic incidentPeterborough domesticPeterboruogh crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers