Hamilton’s recycling centres, waste stations to reopen following issue with contractor

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted November 2, 2020 11:05 am
Two of Hamilton's community recycling centres will be open by noon on Monday, while the centre in Dundas is expected to reopen by 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Two of Hamilton's community recycling centres will be open by noon on Monday, while the centre in Dundas is expected to reopen by 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Hamilton’s three community recycling centres are all expected to reopen by Tuesday after a weekend “operational disruption” involving its contractor.

In a release issued on Sunday evening, the city said it’s implemented contingency plans to allow the community recycling centres on Kenora Avenue and Kilbride Road to reopen at 12 p.m. on Monday, while the Olympic Drive centre in Dundas will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The city’s waste transfer stations all reopened at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

The operation disruption was caused by contractor Waste Connections asking for more money due to COVID-19 and an increase in tonnages from more residents clearing out their yards, homes and garages.

Read more: ‘Operational disruption’ temporarily shuts down Hamilton recycling, waste disposal centres

Catherine McCausland, the city’s manager of recycling and waste disposal, said Waste Connections gave the city “a little bit of notice” that there would be an issue, but not enough time to make plans to keep the centres open over the weekend.

“They want COVID relief, and they’re claiming it’s based on increased tonnages,” McCausland said on Saturday, adding that they hadn’t had an opportunity to sit down with the contractor to learn more details.

For the remainder of this week, the city said residents won’t be able to pick up or exchange damaged green bins or blue boxes at the community recycling centres.

While they can still pick up or exchange blue boxes at a municipal service centre during regular business hours, green bins will be unavailable until further notice.

Garbage and recycling pickup were not impacted by the dispute, as they’re operated by a separate contractor.

