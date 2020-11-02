Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

‘Sextortion’ scam cases reported in Peterborough County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 9:50 am
Peterborough County OPP are warning of 'sextortion' scams circulating in the region.
Peterborough County OPP are warning of 'sextortion' scams circulating in the region. The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward

Peterborough County OPP are warning residents about a sextortion scam circulating in the region.

OPP say the most recent case was reported last week.

Police say the scammers use fake profiles on social media and dating sites and invite victim to participate in online conversations. The chats eventually become sex-related and the victim is asked to send sexually explicit photographs of themselves.

Read more: Extortion cases increased 170% from 2012 to 2018 in Canada: StatCan

 

Once the photos are received, the suspect will demand a sum of money in exchange for not exposing the explicit photos to the victim’s friends and co-workers online.

Trending Stories

OPP did not provide any specifics on the most recent case.

Story continues below advertisement

They encourage victims of this type of exploitation or similar crimes to report the incident. They also advise people to learn about internet safety by visiting opp.ca, cybertip.ca and  getcybersafe.gc.ca.

Click to play video 'Kingston Police warn public about on-line sextortion' Kingston Police warn public about on-line sextortion
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough CountyPeterborough County OPPOnline ScamSextortionsextortion scamextortion scam Peterboroughsex extortionsex onlinesextorcion scam Peterborough
Flyers
More weekly flyers