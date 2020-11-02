Menu

Entertainment

Weekly survey: Are you ready for Christmas music yet?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted November 2, 2020 8:31 am
Two Christmas concerts: Dec 13, 2019 @ 8pm and Dec 14, 2019 @ 2pm. Come, be moved by the stark beauty of Abbie Betinis’ In the Bleak Midwinter, Alan Bullard’s tender The World Has Waited Long, Ian Assersohn’s high-spirited Make We Joy Now in this Fest, and Benjamin Harlan’s sparkling new arrangement of Angels We Have Heard on High. The programme will also include music by Bob Chilcott, Ian Crawford, Dan Forrest, Shawn Kirchner, Sandra Peter and Will Todd. Beautiful music, favourite carols and boisterous sing-alongs – let us share with each other the spirit that is Christmas. Adults & Seniors: $25 | Secondary School Students: $15 | Children under 12: still free! Tickets are available online at Eventbrite, by calling 604. 897.7258, through choir members, or at the door.

Christmas creep has been a thing for decades. It’s not unusual to see Christmas decoration displays in stores as early as late August. And there are always one or two radio stations that jump the gun on an all-Xmas format before the end of September.

I’m totally indifferent to any Christmas music until at least December 20th. Other people say “Bring it on! It makes me feel good.” Mariah Carey says “Yes! Make me richer!”

AllAccess.com, an American radio industry site, is most interested in when programmers will pull the trigger and flip their stations to all-Christmas. They commission a poll of American adults 18-64. Here are the results.

Okay, so when should Christmas music kick in? (Note that the chart includes American Thanksgiving, not the Canadian one.)

What do you think?

© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
