Weekly survey: Are you ready for Christmas music yet?

Christmas creep has been a thing for decades. It’s not unusual to see Christmas decoration displays in stores as early as late August. And there are always one or two radio stations that jump the gun on an all-Xmas format before the end of September.

I’m totally indifferent to any Christmas music until at least December 20th. Other people say “Bring it on! It makes me feel good.” Mariah Carey says “Yes! Make me richer!”

AllAccess.com, an American radio industry site, is most interested in when programmers will pull the trigger and flip their stations to all-Christmas. They commission a poll of American adults 18-64. Here are the results.

Okay, so when should Christmas music kick in? (Note that the chart includes American Thanksgiving, not the Canadian one.)

What do you think?

It’s November. Are you ready for Christmas music yet? — Alan Cross (@alancross) November 2, 2020