Police negotiating with youth ‘reportedly armed’ with gun inside Edmonton Young Offender Centre

Police responded to an incident involving a firearm Sunday afternoon at the Edmonton Young Offender Centre.
Officials said officers were “negotiating with a youth inside the centre who is reportedly armed with a gun.”
Police were called just after 3:45 p.m.
The Edmonton Young Offender Centre houses 12- to 17-year-olds with several levels of security, including open custody, secure custody and remand status.
The youth centre is located just north of the Edmonton Remand Centre.
Global News has reached out to the office of the justice and solicitor general for more information.
