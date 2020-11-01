Menu

Crime

Police negotiating with youth ‘reportedly armed’ with gun inside Edmonton Young Offender Centre

By Allison Bench Global News
Edmonton Remand Centre on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Edmonton Remand Centre on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Dave Carels/Global News

Police responded to an incident involving a firearm Sunday afternoon at the Edmonton Young Offender Centre.

Officials said officers were “negotiating with a youth inside the centre who is reportedly armed with a gun.”

Police were called just after 3:45 p.m.

Read more: Possibly moving young offenders from Edmonton to Calgary during pandemic ‘doesn’t make sense’: Union

The Edmonton Young Offender Centre houses 12- to 17-year-olds with several levels of security, including open custody, secure custody and remand status.

The youth centre is located just north of the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Global News has reached out to the office of the justice and solicitor general for more information.

