Environment Canada issues Sunday night rainfall warning for most of N.S.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall and wind warnings for the eastern shore of Nova Scotia and Cape Breton starting Sunday evening.

The warning says heavy rain is expected in on the southeastern and eastern shore.

“Generally 40 to 60 mm is expected but areas under the heaviest rain bands may see slightly higher accumulations,” says the warning.

Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

In addition, a few rain showers may change to a few flurries Monday nights.

A warning of strong winds “that may cause damage” was issues for Cape Breton.

It says maximum gusts of 90 kilometres per hour are expected. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” it says.

Strong winds in Cape Breton are expected to begin early Monday morning and continue throughout the day.

On mainland Nova Scotia, winds will pick up Sunday night and again on Monday night.