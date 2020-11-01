Two missing teenagers last seen on Friday in Eel Ground First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say that two teens from the Miramichi River area have been reported missing.

Police say Seth Ginnish, from Eel Ground First Nation, and Briana Lumsden, from Bartibog Bridge, were last seen on Friday, Oct. 30, around 2:45 p.m. They were seen on Church Road in Eel Ground First Nation. Both are 15 years old.

Ginnish is around five feet three inches tall with a slim build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt, police say.

Seth Ginnish is around five feet three inches tall with a slim build. He was last seen in Eel Ground First Nation on Oct. 30. New Brunswick RCMP

Lumsden is five feet six inches tall with a slim build. Police say she has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and a pink jacket.

Briana Lumsden is five feet six inches tall with a slim build. She was last seen in Eel Ground FIrst Nation on Oct. 30. New Brunswick RCMP

Police say they have followed up on several leads but were unable to locate the two teenagers.

They ask anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts to contact police.

