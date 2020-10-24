Missing New Brunswick writer Richard Vaughan found dead

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Brunswick say missing writer Richard Vaughan has been found dead. He was 55.

The author and video artist, who wrote under the name RM Vaughan, was a revered figure in Canada’s LGBTQ arts scene.

Fredericton Police say his body was found on Friday, 10 days after he was reported missing, and that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Born in Saint John, N.B, Vaughan recently returned to his home province from Montreal to serve as writer-in-residence at his alma mater, the University of New Brunswick for 2019-2020.

Police say he was last seen near his home in downtown Fredericton on Monday, Oct. 12, and he was reported missing the next day.

