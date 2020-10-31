Coronavirus: 90 cases of COVID-19 reported in Okanagan region during two-week span

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan saw a noticeable spike in reported COVID-19 cases during the second half of October, according to data from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control.

During a two-week span from Oct. 16-29, the region had 90 reported cases.

The new cases pushed the Okanagan’s total number of cases since Jan. 1 to 477. Put another way, the 90 cases represent 18.8 per cent of the region’s case total of 477.

While 90 new cases is certainly noticeably, the case growth seen in some Lower Mainland districts was much larger.

During that same two-week span, Vancouver had 387 new cases while Fraser North had 488 cases. Stunningly, though, Fraser South had 1,478 cases.

Overall, B.C. experienced 2,910 cases of COVID-19 from Oct. 16-29.

1:17 Geographical breakdown of the more than 6,000 people in B.C. in self-isolation. Geographical breakdown of the more than 6,000 people in B.C. in self-isolation.

Elsewhere in the Interior Health region, the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap experienced 24 new cases, while Kootenay-Boundary and East Kootenay had five new cases each.

Broken down further are the top 10 Interior Health subregions regarding COVID-19 cases.

Broken down further, in the Interior Health region, the Central Okanagan is by far the leader in reported cases at 283.

Arrow Lakes: 0 (Previous number of cases, Sept. 18-Oct. 1: 0)

Kettle Valley: 0 (1)

North Thompson: 0 (0)

Keremeos: 1 (1)

Kimberley: 1 (1)

Kootenay Lake: 1 (0)

Princeton: 1 (1)

100 Mile House: 2 (2)

Armstrong/Spallumcheen: 2 (2)

Creston: 2 (2)

Lillooet: 2 (0)

Golden: 3 (3)

Grand Forks: 3 (3)

Revelstoke: 3 (3)

Enderby: 4 (4)

South Cariboo: 6 (7)

Summerland: 4 (4)

Trail: 6 (1)

Salmon Arm: 7 (7)

Cariboo-Chilton: 8 (5)

Fernie: 8 (8)

Castlegar: 9 (4)

Cranbrook: 9 (4)

Merritt: 10 (7)

Nelson: 10 (10)

Penticton: 11 (9)

South Okanagan: 11 (11)

Windermere: 12 (6)

Vernon: 27 (23)

Kamloops: 82 (60)

Central Okanagan: 283 (239)

To view the B.C. Centre of Disease Control’s COVID-19 statistics, click here.

3:25 B.C. health officials announce 272 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death B.C. health officials announce 272 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

