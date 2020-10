Send this page to someone via email

Two people were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Rocky View County on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to Symons Valley Road N.W. and Big Hill Springs Road after 8:30 a.m., according to EMS.

STARS Air Ambulance flew one person to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in serious condition.

EMS said a second person was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

