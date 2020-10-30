Calgary police investigating suspicious death in Copperfield community

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in the southeast community of Copperfield.

Officers were at the area of the 100 block of Copperpond Common S.E. for most of the day, after being called at about 1 p.m.

Members of the forensics unit and the medical examiner were also at the condo.

Calgary police and the medical examiner were investigating a suspicious death in the community of Copperfield on Friday. Global News

Alberta EMS said paramedics were called to the scene at about 1 p.m. Friday and found one person dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police would not provide any further details on the death, only to say it’s being investigated as suspicious.