Crime

Calgary police investigating suspicious death in Copperfield community

By Heide Pearson Global News
Click to play video 'Calgary police investgate suspicious death in city’s southeast' Calgary police investgate suspicious death in city’s southeast
WATCH: Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in the community of Copperfield. Lauren Pullen reports.

Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in the southeast community of Copperfield.

Officers were at the area of the 100 block of Copperpond Common S.E. for most of the day, after being called at about 1 p.m.

Members of the forensics unit and the medical examiner were also at the condo.

Calgary police and the medical examiner were investigating a suspicious death in the community of Copperfield on Friday.
Calgary police and the medical examiner were investigating a suspicious death in the community of Copperfield on Friday. Global News

Alberta EMS said paramedics were called to the scene at about 1 p.m. Friday and found one person dead at the scene.

Police would not provide any further details on the death, only to say it’s being investigated as suspicious.

