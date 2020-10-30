Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police bust cyclist accused in stabbing incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 1:36 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg man is behind bars after a stabbing incident Thursday afternoon in the back lane of St. Mary’s Road at Vivian Avenue.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was driving down the lane when he had a confrontation with a cyclist. When the victim got out of his vehicle, police said, the cyclist stabbed the driver, causing a severe laceration to his arm.

Read more: Four arrested, one in hospital after overnight Winnipeg armed robberies

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, and the suspect was arrested nearby.

Trending Stories

Carey James Hickaway, 40, is facing charges of aggravated assault, possessing a weapon, and two counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Click to play video 'Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon' Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon
Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeStabbingWinnipeg NewsWinnipeg stabbingcrime in winnipegcyclist stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers