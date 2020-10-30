Winnipeg police bust cyclist accused in stabbing incident

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is behind bars after a stabbing incident Thursday afternoon in the back lane of St. Mary’s Road at Vivian Avenue.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was driving down the lane when he had a confrontation with a cyclist. When the victim got out of his vehicle, police said, the cyclist stabbed the driver, causing a severe laceration to his arm.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, and the suspect was arrested nearby.

Carey James Hickaway, 40, is facing charges of aggravated assault, possessing a weapon, and two counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.

