Man taken to hospital with burns following fire at Brampton high school

Peel Regional Police and Peel Paramedics say a man suffered burn injuries after a fire at a Brampton high school on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Chinguacousy Public Secondary School on Williams Parkway, near Bramalea Road at around 11:16 a.m.

Paramedics said a man was transported to a local hospital with burns and is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police confirmed there were no students at the school.

Those at the school were evacuated, police said.

It is unclear how the fire started.

