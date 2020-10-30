Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man taken to hospital with burns following fire at Brampton high school

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A photo of police on scene at Chinguacousy Public Secondary School.
A photo of police on scene at Chinguacousy Public Secondary School. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

Peel Regional Police and Peel Paramedics say a man suffered burn injuries after a fire at a Brampton high school on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Chinguacousy Public Secondary School on Williams Parkway, near Bramalea Road at around 11:16 a.m.

Paramedics said a man was transported to a local hospital with burns and is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police confirmed there were no students at the school.

Those at the school were evacuated, police said.

It is unclear how the fire started.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionPDSBBrampton Schoolbrampton high schoolBrampton school fireChinguacousy Public Secondary school
Flyers
More weekly flyers