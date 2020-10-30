Man taken to hospital with burns following fire at Brampton high school

Peel Regional Police and Peel Paramedics say a man suffered burn injuries after a fire at a Brampton high school on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Chinguacousy Public Secondary School on Williams Parkway, near Bramalea Road at around 11:16 a.m.
Paramedics said a man was transported to a local hospital with burns and is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police confirmed there were no students at the school.
Those at the school were evacuated, police said.
It is unclear how the fire started.
