Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Entertainment

Kanye West gifts wife Kim Kardashian a hologram of her deceased father

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 1:20 pm
Robert Kardashian hologram
The late Robert Kardashian appears in a hologram that Kanye West gifted Kim Kardashian for her 40th birthday. Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Over the past several days, reality star Kim Kardashian has been receiving plenty of backlash following a tone-deaf social media post about her 40th birthday party, which she held privately in Tahiti due to COVID-19.

Now, Kardashian has revealed the 40th birthday gift she received from her husband, Kanye West, and it’s most certainly “out there”: a hologram of her deceased father, Robert Kardashian, a lawyer best known for his representation of O.J. Simpson during his infamous trial in 1995.

The holographic image even “spoke” to Kardashian, saying: “You’re 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful, just like when you were a little girl. I watch over you and your sisters and brother, and your kids, every day.”

The Kardashian hologram also says “I’m a proud Armenian father,” referring to Kim’s recent efforts to draw attention to the situation in Armenia.

“I am so proud of the woman that you’ve become, Kimberly, and all that you’ve accomplished,” it continues. “But most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy. It’s a long and a hard road, but it’s worth it, and I’m with you every step of the way.”

Kardashian previously revealed that she’s studying to go to law school, and said she’s aiming to take the California bar exam and become a full-fledged lawyer by 2022.

West, 43, most likely helped write the hologram’s script, because at one point the late Kardashian says “you married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the world.”

In another surreal moment, the hologram dances to Barry Mann song Who Put the Bomp.

“Keep doing what you’re doing, Kimberly — you are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you and I am always with you. I have built a firewall around our family. I love you… don’t forget to say your prayers,” the hologram concludes as it evaporates into a cloud.

Click to play video 'Ontario company enhances virtual meetings with holograms' Ontario company enhances virtual meetings with holograms
Kaleida, a production company, revealed the hologram was their product. The holographic image of the late Kardashian was originally displayed in Tahiti at Kardashian’s party.

Other celebrities and notable figures to be “immortalized” in holographic form include Amy Winehouse, Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson, who’ve shown up as holograms for concert performances and exhibitions.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
