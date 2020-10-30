Menu

World

4 dead after 7.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece coast: officials

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 30, 2020 10:28 am
Click to play video 'Strong earthquake shakes Turkish and Greek coasts, brings buildings to the ground' Strong earthquake shakes Turkish and Greek coasts, brings buildings to the ground
WATCH: Strong earthquake shakes Turkish and Greek coasts, brings buildings to the ground.

Four people died and 120 people were injured in an earthquake that struck the Aegean coast of Turkey, the country’s disaster management authority said on Friday.

One of those who was killed had drowned, the authority said.

The earthquake was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir and a government minister said people were trapped in rubble.

Read more: 6.2-magnitude earthquake recorded west of Tofino, B.C.

People crowded onto the streets in Izmir city, witnesses said, after the quake struck with a magnitude of up to 7.0. The tremor could be felt as far away as in Istanbul and on Greek islands.

There were various reports of damage to property, with Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu saying six buildings had collapsed in two districts of the coastal city of Izmir.

Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum put the number of collapsed buildings in the area at five, and added that some people were stuck under the rubble. Izmir mayor Tunc Soyer said nearly 20 buildings had collapsed in the province.

Ilke Cide, a doctoral student who was in Izmir’s Guzelbahce region during the earthquake, said he went inland after waters rose after the earthquake.

“I am very used to earthquakes… so I didn’t take it very seriously at first but this time it was really scary,” he said, adding the earthquake had lasted for at least 25-30 seconds.

Crisscrossed by major fault lines, Turkey is among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake struck Izmit, a city southeast of Istanbul. In 2011, a quake in the eastern city of Van killed more than 500.

Click to play video 'Tsunami warning sirens sound in Alaska after magnitude 7.5 earthquake off coast' Tsunami warning sirens sound in Alaska after magnitude 7.5 earthquake off coast
Tsunami warning sirens sound in Alaska after magnitude 7.5 earthquake off coast

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said its teams had been sent to the region of Friday’s quake.

Residents of the Greek island of Samos, which has a population of about 45,000, were urged to stay away from coastal areas, Eftyhmios Lekkas, head of Greece’s organization for anti-seismic planning, told Greece’s Skai TV.

“It was a very big earthquake, it’s difficult to have a bigger one,” said Lekkas.

High tidal wave warnings were in place in Samos.

“We have never experienced anything like it,” said George Dionysiou, the local vice-mayor. “People are panicking.” A Greek police spokesman said there was damage to some old buildings on the island, with no immediate reports of injuries.

Click to play video 'Magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Mexico sends people fleeing into the streets' Magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Mexico sends people fleeing into the streets
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Mexico sends people fleeing into the streets

AFAD put the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.6, while the U.S. Geological Survey said it was 7.0. It struck at around 1150 GMT and was felt along Turkey’s Aegean coast and the northwestern Marmara region, media said.

The epicenter was some 17 km (11 miles) off the coast of the Izmir province, at a depth of 16 km, AFAD said. The U.S. Geological Survey said the depth was 10 km and that the epicenter was 33.5 km off Turkey’s coast.

© 2020 Reuters
