University of Ottawa reaches tentative agreement with striking support staff

More than 1,300 support staff at the University of Ottawa have put a pause on their strike as they await the ratification of a new tentative agreement between their union and the post-secondary institution.

The bargaining unit for uOttawa support staff (PSUO-SSUO) reached a deal with the university after mediated talks Thursday evening.

Details of the deal will not be made public until the agreement is ratified by the union, the university’s executive committee and the board of governors.

Strike action is suspended in the meantime.

The university’s support staff went on strike on Oct. 19 after the parties could not reach an agreement over the last 19 months of attempted bargaining.

The PSUO-SSUO bargaining unit received a “final offer” from the university on Oct. 15, according to the union, which the team considered “unacceptable.”

The union said that deal was not substantially different from a previous offer soundly rejected by the membership, though the university had said it contained “significant improvements.”

Union leadership had said previously that outstanding issues on the table included reductions in reimbursements for medication coverage, cuts to retirement allowance and cuts to the top-up for parental leaves.

