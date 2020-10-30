Pedestrian struck by train in London, Ont. taken to hospital

London police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a train on the CP Rail tracks between Richmond and Waterloo streets.
The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.
Few details are available, but London Police say the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened near the Trevor Barton memorial, which can be seen on the fence next to the sidewalk.
Barton was killed at the age of 20 in 2012 after being struck by a train at Richmond near Mills Street.
More details will be given as they become available.
