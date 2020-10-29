U of A Golden Bears to tangle on the ice with Team Canada in Red Deer

Send this page to someone via email

Look for the University of Alberta Golden Bears hockey team on national television in November.

630 CHED Sports has learned the Bears are slated to play the Canadian National Junior Team in Red Deer on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29. The games would be part of Canada’s selection camp for the World Junior tournament, which starts in Edmonton on Christmas Day.

Canada would also play against the University of Calgary and Mount Royal University on the first two weekends in December.

On Thursday, Hockey Canada announced there would be games against USports competition as part of the selection camp. A formal announcement of the specific opponents is expected soon, and it remains possible the games could be derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Golden Bears saw their Canada West season cancelled on Oct. 16. The team has continued to practise and also to plan exhibition games.

