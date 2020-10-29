Menu

Sports

U of A Golden Bears to tangle on the ice with Team Canada in Red Deer

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 29, 2020 9:06 pm
University of Alberta Golden Bears celebrate after defeating the St. Francis Xavier University X-Men 4-2 to win the USports University Cup at the Canadian university men's hockey championship gold medal game in Fredericton on Sunday, March 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.
University of Alberta Golden Bears celebrate after defeating the St. Francis Xavier University X-Men 4-2 to win the USports University Cup at the Canadian university men's hockey championship gold medal game in Fredericton on Sunday, March 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.

Look for the University of Alberta Golden Bears hockey team on national television in November.

630 CHED Sports has learned the Bears are slated to play the Canadian National Junior Team in Red Deer on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29. The games would be part of Canada’s selection camp for the World Junior tournament, which starts in Edmonton on Christmas Day.

Canada would also play against the University of Calgary and Mount Royal University on the first two weekends in December.

On Thursday, Hockey Canada announced there would be games against USports competition as part of the selection camp. A formal announcement of the specific opponents is expected soon, and it remains possible the games could be derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The Golden Bears saw their Canada West season cancelled on Oct. 16. The team has continued to practise and also to plan exhibition games.

