Health

Coronavirus: 4 staff members at Okanagan Men’s Centre test positive for COVID-19

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 6:21 pm
Located in Lake Country, the Okanagan Men’s Centre is a faith-based recovery centre for men ages 19 and older.
Located in Lake Country, the Okanagan Men’s Centre is a faith-based recovery centre for men ages 19 and older. Global News

Interior Health says it is monitoring a coronavirus outbreak at a men’s shelter in the Central Okanagan.

Located in Lake Country, the Okanagan Men’s Centre is a faith-based recovery centre for men ages 19 and older.

The centre says four of its staff have tested positive for COVID-19, with Interior Health adding there are no client cases at this time, along with “no broader risk to the public.”

Read more: Canada adds 2,695 new coronavirus infections as case count tops 225K

The health agency added that “public health teams are supporting the centre and ensuring anyone potentially exposed is contacted directly.”

The centre noted that two other staff members tested negative. It added Interior Health asked for the tests, as they were considered to be in direct contact with those who tested positive.

Story continues below advertisement

The centre also said it had one student-resident with mild symptoms test negative.

“We have been asked [Wednesday] by Interior Health to continue isolating in our community, as we have been since Oct. 23, and are following all the requirements of Interior Health and the Centre for Disease Control,” said the centre.

It is asking that those wanting to drop off food or supplies for students and staff who aren’t able to go out, call 604-575-3930, extension 208.

Coronavirus
