Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Pair facing charges after 240,000 illegal cigarettes seized in Halifax

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 5:59 pm
File / Global News

Nova Scotia says two men have been charged after an investigation led to the seizure of illegal cigarettes in Halifax.

On Monday, Halifax Regional Police searched a commercial property on Bedford Highway.

Police seized 240,000 illegal cigarettes, with an estimated provincial tax value of $71,000 and federal tax value of $30,000.

Read more: Over 5 million illegal cigarettes seized in B.C. in 2019-20

A 36-year-old man and a 62-year-old man from Halifax were arrested and are facing charges under the Revenue and Excise Acts.

They will appear in Dartmouth court on Feb. 8, 2021.

Trending Stories

Service Nova Scotia says it has seized around 600,000 illegal cigarettes since July 1 this year.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia veterinarians report spike in cases of dogs consuming cannabis' Nova Scotia veterinarians report spike in cases of dogs consuming cannabis
Nova Scotia veterinarians report spike in cases of dogs consuming cannabis

Anyone with information about the sale or manufacturing of illegal tobacco is asked to contact local Crime Stoppers. The calls are not traced or tapped, the province says.

According to the province, if a caller tip leads to charges laid, the caller qualifies for a cash reward between $50 and $2,000.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime StoppersCigarettesContrabandillegal cigarettesservice nova scotiaCigarettes seizedNova Scotia tax
Flyers
More weekly flyers