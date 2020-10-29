Pair facing charges after 240,000 illegal cigarettes seized in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia says two men have been charged after an investigation led to the seizure of illegal cigarettes in Halifax.

On Monday, Halifax Regional Police searched a commercial property on Bedford Highway.

Police seized 240,000 illegal cigarettes, with an estimated provincial tax value of $71,000 and federal tax value of $30,000.

A 36-year-old man and a 62-year-old man from Halifax were arrested and are facing charges under the Revenue and Excise Acts.

They will appear in Dartmouth court on Feb. 8, 2021.

Service Nova Scotia says it has seized around 600,000 illegal cigarettes since July 1 this year.

Anyone with information about the sale or manufacturing of illegal tobacco is asked to contact local Crime Stoppers. The calls are not traced or tapped, the province says.

According to the province, if a caller tip leads to charges laid, the caller qualifies for a cash reward between $50 and $2,000.