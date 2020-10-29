Enteric outbreak declared over at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

An enteric (gastrointestinal) outbreak at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont., has been resolved, the hospital announced Thursday.

The outbreak was declared on Oct. 21 on the hospital’s 2A medical/surgical unit.

The hospital says following the declaration, a number of control measures, including visitor restrictions, were put into place. The hospital worked with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit to restrict further spread.

The hospital stated Thursday that admissions to the 2A medical/surgical unit have returned to normal levels and additional visitor restrictions are no longer in place beyond COVID-19 visiting guidelines.

“NHH reminds all visitors of the importance of routine infection prevention practices, particularly proper hand hygiene,” the hospital stated. “Handwashing remains one of the single most important infection prevention and control practices to stop transmission of enteric illness and other infectious diseases both within the hospital environment and in the community. Frequent hand washing, particularly before and after patient contact, is mandatory and vital to reducing health-care-associated infections.”

