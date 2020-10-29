COVID-19 outbreak declared at Catholic elementary school in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener, a Waterloo Catholic District School Board spokesperson confirmed to Global News on Thursday.

“Two additional cases have been identified in the same cohort as the previously confirmed case from earlier this week,” John Shewchuk said in an email.

“The broader Our Lady of Grace school community (parents and staff of the school) have been updated by the school directly.”

The affected classroom had already been dismissed due to the initial case, which was reported on Oct. 25 when a staff member tested positive.

The two new cases involve students.

“Due to the requirements of personal privacy legislation, no further information can be provided about this case or any individuals involved,” Shewchuk said.

He explained that no additional classrooms or cohorts at the school will be dismissed.

“All necessary school cleaning protocols were implemented immediately,” Shewchuk said.

In the last week, there have been seven COVID-19 cases involving staff or students at WCDSB schools, which had previously only experienced five cases.

There were also cases reported at Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge on Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 but it was reported that both were unconnected and as a result of community spread.