Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Catholic elementary school in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 2:07 pm
Click to play video 'Could at-home COVID-19 rapid tests help contain the second wave?' Could at-home COVID-19 rapid tests help contain the second wave?
Could at-home COVID-19 rapid tests help contain the second wave?

Waterloo Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener, a Waterloo Catholic District School Board spokesperson confirmed to Global News on Thursday.

“Two additional cases have been identified in the same cohort as the previously confirmed case from earlier this week,” John Shewchuk said in an email.

Read more: Health Canada expands recall of Daily Shield hand sanitizer, manufacturer’s licence suspended

“The broader Our Lady of Grace school community (parents and staff of the school) have been updated by the school directly.”

The affected classroom had already been dismissed due to the initial case, which was reported on Oct. 25 when a staff member tested positive.

Click to play video 'Can ventilation systems help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in confined spaces?' Can ventilation systems help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in confined spaces?
Can ventilation systems help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in confined spaces?

The two new cases involve students.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Due to the requirements of personal privacy legislation, no further information can be provided about this case or any individuals involved,” Shewchuk said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He explained that no additional classrooms or cohorts at the school will be dismissed.

Read more: Fewer Canadians to hand out Halloween candy, trick or treat this year, poll says

“All necessary school cleaning protocols were implemented immediately,” Shewchuk said.

In the last week, there have been seven COVID-19 cases involving staff or students at WCDSB schools, which had previously only experienced five cases.

There were also cases reported at Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge on Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 but it was reported that both were unconnected and as a result of community spread.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Kitchener newsWaterloo newsOntario. NewsWaterloo Catholic District School BoardWCDSBKitchener COVID-19 outbreakKitchener school outbreakWaterloo school outbreakOntario school COVID-19 outbreakOur Lady of Grace Catholic Elementary School
