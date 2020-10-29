Royal Canadian Legion launches 2020 Poppy Campaign in London

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Canadian Legion officially kicked off the 2020 Poppy Campaign on the steps of London City Hall Thursday.

Starting Friday, poppies will be available at all traditional locations in the London region, such as Tim Hortons and participating grocery stores.

Randy Warden, zone commander for the London branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, reported that 2019’s campaign raised over $220,000 for programs to support veterans.

“Our goal for this campaign is to match or exceed last year’s donations,” Warden said.

“From the last Friday in October to Remembrance Day, millions of Canadians wear a poppy as a visual pledge to never forget those who sacrificed for our freedom.”

Randy Warden with the Royal Canadian Legion officially kicked off the start of the 2020 Poppy campaign at London City Hall today in the lead up to Remembrance Day @AM980News #poppy #RemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/2UvsrPaTsI — Sawyer Bogdan (@sleebogdan) October 29, 2020

London Mayor Ed Holder was presented with the first poppy at the ceremony.

“The least we can do as we pay tribute from this day forward is to buy a poppy and to wear a poppy,” Holder said.

Remembrance Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

This year’s Remembrance Day ceremony will be different from years past because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: What Remembrance Day in London will look like this year

This year London’s ceremony will be marked with a small in-person ceremony at the cenotaph that will be streamed for the general public online.

Only those invited to the ceremony will be allowed to attend in person.

All Londoners are asked to pause and step outside their front door at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 for a two-minute moment of silence.

The Remembrance Day parade and the cadet vigil have also been cancelled in response to gathering limits.

Warden said this year only the eight official wreaths will be laid during the services.

“London institutions, businesses, associations or others may do so the day prior from noon to 8 o’clock or the morning following until 10 a.m.,” Warden said.

