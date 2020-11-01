Manitoba Indigenous entrepreneur gaining international attention

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba Indigenous entrepreneur is gaining international attention for her business.

Opaskwayak Cree Nation’s Sierra Lathlin three years ago started The Barkery, a shop that creates treats for dogs, and will be representing Manitoba at the virtual 2020 G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit.

“I’m very excited,” Lathlin told Global News Morning.

“I not only get to represent Manitoba, but also represent Indigenous people as well,” Lathlin added.

The two-day event will allow Lathlin to share her experiences with those looking to create thriving businesses around the world.

“I’ve been very passionate and determined with what I do. I’m able to help and mentor us through the struggles I had to go through. It’s going to make me feel very good to help others,” she said.

Lathlin said some important discussions would be happening during the summit.

“We’re also going to be looking at ways to create thriving businesses in a post COVID-19 world,” Lathlin added.

The summit aims to gather ideas to bring forward to upcoming G20 meetings when world leaders are set to meet.

“We have been established to convene each year in advance of the G20 Summit to champion the importance of young entrepreneurs to the G20 member nations and to share our own examples and practices,” officials with the summit said.

While Lathlin’s business seems to be “pawfect” for dogs, humans may find the need to try some of the treats too.

“My boyfriend sometimes eats them as a late-night snack because they have no sugar,” she said while laughing.

