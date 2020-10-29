Peterborough Public Health holding free flu shot clinics

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health will be holding several free flu immunization clinics in the coming months targeted to groups who may face additional barriers to accessing the flu shot.

The first clinic will be in Millbrook on Nov. 5 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Community Hall in the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre, 986 County Road 10 in Millbrook.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, appointments can be booked by calling 705-743-1000 ext. 273.

In downtown Peterborough, a series of flu clinics at the health unit on 185 King St. will be held exclusively for families with children under five years old who do not have a healthcare provider as pharmacies cannot vaccinate children under age five.

Appointments can be booked by calling 705-743-1000 ext. 273 for the following dates:

Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jan. 21, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“While the flu shot is widely available for most residents through pharmacies and their healthcare provider, we recognize this isn’t the case for everyone and wanted to ensure we offered these dedicated clinics to make flu vaccinations as accessible as possible,” said Dawn Hanes, the health unit’s manager in the Vaccine Preventable Disease Program.

“Getting the flu shot is the best way to prevent you and your loved ones from feeling ill. This year, it is especially important to keep people feeling well and out of hospitals.”

Hanes noted that young children, pregnant women, and seniors are particularly at risk of complications from the flu.

