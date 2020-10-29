Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Peterborough Public Health holding free flu shot clinics

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 9:31 am
Peterborough Public Health is hosting a number of flu shot clinics.
Peterborough Public Health is hosting a number of flu shot clinics. Shelley Steeves/Global News

Peterborough Public Health will be holding several free flu immunization clinics in the coming months targeted to groups who may face additional barriers to accessing the flu shot.

The first clinic will be in Millbrook on Nov. 5 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Community Hall in the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre, 986 County Road 10 in Millbrook.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, appointments can be booked by calling 705-743-1000 ext. 273.

Read more: Flu shot rates increase among Peterborough health-care workers: health unit

In downtown Peterborough, a series of flu clinics at the health unit on 185 King St. will be held exclusively for families with children under five years old who do not have a healthcare provider as pharmacies cannot vaccinate children under age five.

Story continues below advertisement

Appointments can be booked by calling 705-743-1000 ext. 273 for the following dates:

Trending Stories
  • Nov. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Jan. 21, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“While the flu shot is widely available for most residents through pharmacies and their healthcare provider, we recognize this isn’t the case for everyone and wanted to ensure we offered these dedicated clinics to make flu vaccinations as accessible as possible,” said Dawn Hanes, the health unit’s manager in the Vaccine Preventable Disease Program.

“Getting the flu shot is the best way to prevent you and your loved ones from feeling ill. This year, it is especially important to keep people feeling well and out of hospitals.”

Hanes noted that young children, pregnant women, and seniors are particularly at risk of complications from the flu.

Click to play video 'One day drive thru flu shot clinic held in downtown Peterborough parking lot' One day drive thru flu shot clinic held in downtown Peterborough parking lot
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Public HealthFlu ShotCavan-MonaghanMillbrookPeterborough Flu Shotwhere can I get flu shot Peterborough
Flyers
More weekly flyers