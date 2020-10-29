Regional hospital system to take over Niagara Falls LTC home after outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The agency that runs a number of hospitals in the Niagara Region is taking over management of a COVID-19 outbreak at a Niagara Falls long-term care home.

Niagara Health System (NHS) says it’s been called upon by Ontario’s ministry of long-term care to provide assistance to the residents and staff at Millennium Trail Manor after a mandatory management order (MMO) was issued.

The Oakwood Drive facility has been in an outbreak since Sept. 29.

“This has been a difficult time for residents, families and staff at Millennium Trail Manor. We expect this MMO will bring needed support to the team at the home” the NHS said in a statement on Wednesday.

NHS will now manage Millennium Trail for the next three months.

The province says the home is operated by a registered numbered company that owns and operates seven long-term care homes in Ontario — five in the Niagara Region, one in Burlington, and one in Englehart.

Niagara Region public health has released few details about the outbreak and has not revealed how many staff or residents have tested positive for the virus or how many of the region’s recent deaths have been connected to the home.

There are four outbreaks as of Oct. 29 in the region connected with the coronavirus at one retirement home (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls) and three nursing homes (Millennium Trail Manor, Rapelje Lodge in Welland, and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

There are 95 active coronavirus cases in Niagara as of Oct. 28 and the region’s total number of cases is 1,370 since the pandemic began.

Three hundred and seventy-one (27.1 per cent) of the area’s COVID-19 cases have been connected to long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

Niagara has had 69 virus-related deaths since March.