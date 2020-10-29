Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Regional hospital system to take over Niagara Falls LTC home after outbreak

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 9:08 am
Google Maps

The agency that runs a number of hospitals in the Niagara Region is taking over management of a COVID-19 outbreak at a Niagara Falls long-term care home.

Niagara Health System (NHS) says it’s been called upon by Ontario’s ministry of long-term care to provide assistance to the residents and staff at Millennium Trail Manor after a mandatory management order (MMO) was issued.

Read more: Ontario reports 834 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

The Oakwood Drive facility has been in an outbreak since Sept. 29.

“This has been a difficult time for residents, families and staff at Millennium Trail Manor. We expect this MMO will bring needed support to the team at the home” the NHS said in a statement on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

NHS will now manage Millennium Trail for the next three months.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces $1-billion COVID-19 Resilience Stream program for infrastructure funding' Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces $1-billion COVID-19 Resilience Stream program for infrastructure funding

The province says the home is operated by a registered numbered company that owns and operates seven long-term care homes in Ontario — five in the Niagara Region, one in Burlington, and one in Englehart.

Trending Stories

Niagara Region public health has released few details about the outbreak and has not revealed how many staff or residents have tested positive for the virus or how many of the region’s recent deaths have been connected to the home.

There are four outbreaks as of Oct. 29 in the region connected with the coronavirus at one retirement home (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls) and three nursing homes (Millennium Trail Manor, Rapelje Lodge in Welland, and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

Read more: Restaurant says group with Niagara MPP Oosterhoff ignored posted COVID-19 rules

Story continues below advertisement

There are 95 active coronavirus cases in Niagara as of Oct. 28 and the region’s total number of cases is 1,370 since the pandemic began.

Three hundred and seventy-one (27.1 per cent) of the area’s COVID-19 cases have been connected to long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

Niagara has had 69 virus-related deaths since March.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Niagara FallsNiagara Regionministry of long term caremandatory management ordermillennium trail manorniagara health serviceoutbreak in niagara falls
Flyers
More weekly flyers